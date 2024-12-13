Long prison sentences
Gang rape: Rugby players sentenced
On Friday, a French court sentenced three rugby players to several years in prison for a gang rape. The court considered it proven that the three men raped a 20-year-old woman together in 2017. Irishman Denis Coulson and Frenchman Loïck Jammes were sentenced to 14 years in prison. New Zealander Rory Grice was given a twelve-year prison sentence.
The court in Bordeaux also sentenced Irishman Chris Farrell to four years in prison, two of which were suspended. New Zealander Dylan Hayes was given a two-year suspended sentence. Both men are said to have witnessed the crime in whole or in part without intervening.
Met 20-year-old girl in a bar
The victim, a 20-year-old student at the time, had met the men in March 2017 in a bar after a rugby match in Bordeaux, from where the group moved on to a nightclub. She said she could not remember the rest of the evening and woke up the next morning in a hotel room naked and with a crutch in her vagina. According to her account, two of the men were standing by the bed unclothed, the others were clothed.
The three men convicted of rape had stated that they had had consensual sex with the young woman. Images from a surveillance camera showed how the heavily intoxicated victim could barely stand on her feet when the group arrived at the hotel on the night of the crime and was supported by the men. The prosecution had accused the rugby players of taking advantage of the young woman's condition.
