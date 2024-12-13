Gang rape: Rugby players sentenced

Met 20-year-old girl in a bar

The victim, a 20-year-old student at the time, had met the men in March 2017 in a bar after a rugby match in Bordeaux, from where the group moved on to a nightclub. She said she could not remember the rest of the evening and woke up the next morning in a hotel room naked and with a crutch in her vagina. According to her account, two of the men were standing by the bed unclothed, the others were clothed.