Goggia best time on comeback, Tippler withdraws

Tippler decides not to compete

Tamara Tippler did not train. The Styrian, who has returned to the World Cup after a baby break, will therefore not be taking part in the race either. "I haven't got my seven things together as they should be. We are competing in the World Cup and not in a fun race," said Tippler about her decision not to take part. She is still missing a few days of training. "Time has run out with the preparation. I let reason prevail, that I'm not quite ready."