In Beaver Creek
Goggia best time on comeback, Tippler withdraws
Sofia Goggia, returning after an eight-month injury break, has set the fastest time in the final trial run for the women's downhill World Cup opener in Beaver Creek. The best Austrian was Ricarda Haaser (+1.32) in fifth place, Stephanie Venier (+1.37) was seventh.
In the third training run on the "Birds of Prey" on Friday, the Italian relegated the Americans Lauren Macuga (+1.10 seconds) and Breezy Johnson (+1.27) to second and third place by a large margin.
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finished fourth, while defending Downhill World Cup champion Cornelia Hütter was almost two seconds behind Goggia in 18th place. Ahead of the Styrian was Ariane Rädler from the ÖSV camp in tenth place, Christina Ager was 17th, Mirjam Puchner 14th, but made a gate error in the process. Michelle Niederwieser (22nd) and Nina Ortlieb (25th) will also be competing on Saturday, there is a coach's decision between Lisa Grill and Magdalena Egger. Egger finished 41st, four places behind Grill, but was on course for a top 10 finish until she made a mistake.
Goggia in a class of her own on a shortened course
Due to wind in the upper section of the course, the race started on a shortened course. "It was good to test in the lower section. I still hope it will be faster tomorrow," said Hütter. Goggia nevertheless distanced the competition. "She said she's back as if nothing had ever happened. You can see that," said Hütter about the returnee. "She showed us the A-line."
Haaser, who raced for qualification within the ÖSV, secured her starting place with ease despite a high training number 41. "I showed good and stable skiing," said the Tyrolean. Venier was relieved to be placed further up the field once again. The day before, she had spent an hour on the phone with her mental coach, as she revealed after training. "Because nothing worked. She did a very good job. You can build on that." Venier is now aiming for a top 10 place on Saturday.
Tippler decides not to compete
Tamara Tippler did not train. The Styrian, who has returned to the World Cup after a baby break, will therefore not be taking part in the race either. "I haven't got my seven things together as they should be. We are competing in the World Cup and not in a fun race," said Tippler about her decision not to take part. She is still missing a few days of training. "Time has run out with the preparation. I let reason prevail, that I'm not quite ready."
Lena Wechner, who crashed the day before, did not compete due to a bruise in her right shin and left forearm, as she decided after the run-in. She will not be seen on Saturday either. A super-G is still on the program in Beaver Creek on Sunday.
