“I only made it up back then”

Two trials and a blue light taxi

As a result, the first trial had to be adjourned due to the defendant's non-appearance. At the second attempt, he did turn up, but his opponent, who now lived in Vienna, was absent. So the judge had to call the Hernals police to track down the victim and escort him to a Viennese court for the video interrogation. Suddenly, the victim could no longer remember exactly what he had once said to the police. He finally confesses to having lied. "I was just thinking that." The Frau Rat then acquits the accused of all charges. However, the 23-year-old must fear a trial for making false statements.