Trial in Feldkirch

“I only made it up back then”

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 07:45

On Friday, a 26-year-old Somali was acquitted of the charge of making a dangerous threat. The alleged victim confessed that he had not been threatened with a knife. The case has put the rule of law and the taxpayer under considerable strain. 

When questioned by the police, the 26-year-old refugee had already denied the crime he was accused of. "We were playing Playstation and then got into an argument about money. I then told him to leave my apartment," the accused summarized the evening. He doesn't want to know anything about a knife or a death threat and adds: "I had drunk 14 cans of beer at the time and my flatmate half a bottle of vodka."

The fact is, however, that the 23-year-old roommate called the police and claimed to have been threatened with a knife by the defendant. The patrol arrived and proceedings were initiated.

Two trials and a blue light taxi
As a result, the first trial had to be adjourned due to the defendant's non-appearance. At the second attempt, he did turn up, but his opponent, who now lived in Vienna, was absent. So the judge had to call the Hernals police to track down the victim and escort him to a Viennese court for the video interrogation. Suddenly, the victim could no longer remember exactly what he had once said to the police. He finally confesses to having lied. "I was just thinking that." The Frau Rat then acquits the accused of all charges. However, the 23-year-old must fear a trial for making false statements. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
