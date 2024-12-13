White Christmases are becoming increasingly rare

Snow cover in the upper Enns Valley and Ausseerland

When it comes to snow, only those parts of Styria that lie north of the main Alpine ridge and above 800 meters are safe today - especially the upper Enns Valley with Schladming or Ramsau and the Auseerland, for example in Bad Mitterndorf. "There has been a blanket of snow there 25 times at Christmas in the past 30 years," says Orlik. "But everything above 800 or 900 meters in this area is virtually guaranteed to snow" - as you can see from the dark blue areas in the graphic above.