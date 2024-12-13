Completion planned
Signa: Hamburg construction company takes over Elbtower
A particularly prominent legacy from the Signa bankruptcies - the unfinished Elbtower skyscraper in Hamburg - appears to have been rescued. The Hamburg-based building contractor Dieter Becken is said to have reached an agreement with the insolvency administrator and will take over the Elbtower construction site. This means that Hamburg's tallest building is to be completed.
About a month ago, the insolvency administrator for the Elbtower in Hamburg's Hafencity expressed continued confidence that he would be able to present a new investor for the building, which is still under construction, in the fall. There were negotiations "with a handful of interested parties" from Germany and abroad, including foreign consortia and German bidders, said Torsten Martini at the time. "If the purchase agreements were signed in the fall, the purchase could be completed by the end of the year."
Anchor tenant a museum
According to the "Hamburger Morgenpost", a detailed purchase agreement will be drawn up soon, with the anchor tenant not being a bank or insurance company - but a natural history museum occupying a third of the space. This could be joined by a hotel and another major tenant. The building could become Hamburg's first skyscraper by 2030. Confirmations and more concrete details were still pending on Friday afternoon.
According to the newspaper report, Becken is a renowned real estate entrepreneur in the Hanseatic city. His projects include the Berliner Bogen at the Berliner Tor, the police headquarters and the Deichtor-Center.
Lamarr department store sold
The Signa Lamarr department store shell on Vienna's Mariahilfer Strasse was recently sold. The Viennese real estate entrepreneur Georg Stumpf bought it for 100 million euros. 200 million euros will be required for completion. Added to this are 390 million euros in liens from banks.
Other properties from the empire of record bankrupt René Benko are also said to be on the verge of changing hands, such as the luxury Park Hyatt hotel in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
