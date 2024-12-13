Signa: Hamburg construction company takes over Elbtower

About a month ago, the insolvency administrator for the Elbtower in Hamburg's Hafencity expressed continued confidence that he would be able to present a new investor for the building, which is still under construction, in the fall. There were negotiations "with a handful of interested parties" from Germany and abroad, including foreign consortia and German bidders, said Torsten Martini at the time. "If the purchase agreements were signed in the fall, the purchase could be completed by the end of the year."