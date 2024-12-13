Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eisenstadt

10 years of successful urban development

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 18:58

The provincial capital took stock of the measures taken over the last decade. 

0 Kommentare

Settlement development, transport, infrastructure, climate protection and much more can be found in Eisenstadt's urban development plan (STEP). This was adopted almost exactly ten years ago. Now Mayor Thomas Steiner (ÖVP), Deputy Mayor Charlotte Toth-Kanyak (SPÖ) and Green Party leader Samara Sanchez Pöll (Greens) have drawn a satisfied balance.

"Lighthouse project" city bus
For Steiner, the city bus in particular is a "lighthouse project". From January, it will only run on electricity. More money is now being spent on climate-friendly mobility than on road construction, according to the city boss.

Debate about new DIY store
With regard to criticism of the construction of another large DIY store on the outskirts of the city, Steiner points out that the land in question has been earmarked for the establishment of businesses for many years. In return, other areas are kept free of development, thus securing a green belt. The question of whether Eisenstadt needs a fourth DIY store, on the other hand, must be answered by the economy.

The STEP aims to ensure that Eisenstadt remains a place of well-being. However, this is an ongoing process: "A city is never finished," explains the mayor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf