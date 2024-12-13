Eisenstadt
10 years of successful urban development
The provincial capital took stock of the measures taken over the last decade.
Settlement development, transport, infrastructure, climate protection and much more can be found in Eisenstadt's urban development plan (STEP). This was adopted almost exactly ten years ago. Now Mayor Thomas Steiner (ÖVP), Deputy Mayor Charlotte Toth-Kanyak (SPÖ) and Green Party leader Samara Sanchez Pöll (Greens) have drawn a satisfied balance.
"Lighthouse project" city bus
For Steiner, the city bus in particular is a "lighthouse project". From January, it will only run on electricity. More money is now being spent on climate-friendly mobility than on road construction, according to the city boss.
Debate about new DIY store
With regard to criticism of the construction of another large DIY store on the outskirts of the city, Steiner points out that the land in question has been earmarked for the establishment of businesses for many years. In return, other areas are kept free of development, thus securing a green belt. The question of whether Eisenstadt needs a fourth DIY store, on the other hand, must be answered by the economy.
The STEP aims to ensure that Eisenstadt remains a place of well-being. However, this is an ongoing process: "A city is never finished," explains the mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
