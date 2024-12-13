Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Four perpetrators in custody

Vienna police break up notorious battering ram gang

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 15:00

They have been up to mischief in Vienna for several years, and now the notorious Rammbock gang is behind bars. The group of criminals operating from Serbia are responsible for nine burglaries in stores, with a total loss of 1.8 million euros. The criminals sold their loot online.

0 Kommentare

Two years of meticulous investigations lie behind the criminals, but the work has paid off! The Serbian gang is responsible for no less than nine, sometimes spectacular, coups. The perpetrators always followed the same pattern: After arriving in the federal capital, they would first scout out their targets for a while, then steal cars near the crime scenes and use them as battering rams or getaway vehicles.

The burglaries themselves then took place in a flash - within a maximum of two minutes, the Serbs cleared out the stores and immediately made off again. Some victims were hit several times, such as a store for expensive cameras in Neubau and a high-end boutique in the city center. However, the gang made their biggest haul at a jewelry store in Brigittenau, where they took 150,000 euros worth of loot in one fell swoop. It was to be their last coup ...

Three perpetrators filmed in the photography store in Neubau (Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
Three perpetrators filmed in the photography store in Neubau
(Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
Here, too, the perpetrators used a car as a battering ram (Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
Here, too, the perpetrators used a car as a battering ram
(Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
The loot: high-priced cameras and accessories (Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
The loot: high-priced cameras and accessories
(Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
The gang made a big haul from a jeweller in Brigittenau (Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)
The gang made a big haul from a jeweller in Brigittenau
(Bild: LKA W AST Mitte)

International cooperation
Investigations were difficult at first, but over time the puzzle fell into place. The trail led to Serbia, where the local authorities actively helped to bring the perpetrators to justice. After a long period of surveillance, they managed to catch them in the act.

 Officers from the State and Federal Criminal Police Office tracked down the gang again in Vienna, and with the help of the Cobra special unit, the handcuffs clicked for three men - just a few days before they were to pull off their tenth coup.

Zitat Icon

This case is a prime example of how national and international cooperation in the police sector can and should work.

Petra Huber-Lintner, Leiterin des Büros für allgemeine Kriminalität im Bundeskriminalamt

Quartet already convicted
A fourth perpetrator was caught on the run at the Spielfeld border crossing in Styria, and two other suspects are still being sought. Four men, including the 48-year-old main perpetrator, have since been sentenced to prison terms of between 20 months and six and a half years.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf