Vienna police break up notorious battering ram gang

The burglaries themselves then took place in a flash - within a maximum of two minutes, the Serbs cleared out the stores and immediately made off again. Some victims were hit several times, such as a store for expensive cameras in Neubau and a high-end boutique in the city center. However, the gang made their biggest haul at a jewelry store in Brigittenau, where they took 150,000 euros worth of loot in one fell swoop. It was to be their last coup ...