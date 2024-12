Suddenly chances of an employment foundation after all

Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), the provincial councillor responsible for the labor market, was met with fierce criticism when she clearly rejected an employment foundation after the Kika/Leiner bankruptcy. Now the Freedom Party has relented. She has announced that the establishment of an employment foundation in Lower Austria will now be examined after all: "If the capacities of the AMS are no longer sufficient, we must be able to govern quickly," explains the state councillor.