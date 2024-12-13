Vorteilswelt
Wanted man stuck

Escape from US police ended in a chimney

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 13:13

A man's escape from the police in the US state of Massachusetts ended in an extremely awkward situation. The suspect, who was wanted for illegal drug possession, got stuck in a chimney.

0 Kommentare

Police officers in the town of Fall River attempted to arrest two men who had been charged with illegal possession of drugs. The suspects fled the scene and initially escaped onto a rooftop. While one of the two wanted men was initially able to escape with a daring jump onto a car, his accomplice had a different idea.

"You're an idiot," said a police officer to the wanted man who was stuck.
"You're an idiot," said a police officer to the wanted man who was stuck.
(Bild: Screenshot kameraOne)

Policeman: "You're an idiot"
He apparently wanted to use the "Santa Claus trick" to slip back inside via the building's chimney and fool the cops. But it turned out to be too narrow and the crook got stuck. A passer-by alerted the police to this mishap and they immediately went to investigate.

In fact, they spotted the desperate man in the light of their flashlights, as the video from a bodycam shows (see above). "You're an idiot," slipped out one of the officers about the wanted man's escape route.

The "Santa Claus trick" with the chimney did not work.
The "Santa Claus trick" with the chimney did not work.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/2016 Steve Cukrov)

Fire department had to free the criminal
In order to arrest the criminal, however, the fire department had to be called out and had to partially dismantle the chimney. After a brief medical check in hospital, the man ended up behind bars. The other wanted man was also apprehended a short time later - albeit in a far less spectacular manner, as reported in the US media.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
