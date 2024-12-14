Ladies’ Downhill in Beaver Creek from 7 p.m. LIVE

Ski World Cup ticker
It could hardly be more selective at the start of the season. The "Birds of Prey" is also new territory for the entire field named for the downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday (7 pm). One Austrian trio, however, is returning to Colorado after eleven years.
On November 29 and 30, 2013, a downhill and a super-G took place there in the World Cup as tests for the 2015 World Championships, both won by Lara Gut. Like the ÖSV trio Cornelia Hütter, Mirjam Puchner and Stephanie Venier, the Swiss racer, who was in her early twenties at the time, is also back, and not only that. The Swiss racer, now listed in her passport as Lara Gut-Behrami, is currently the defending champion in the overall World Cup. However, Hütter is competing as the winner of last season's Downhill World Cup.
Only the finish jump remains from 2013
The course from around a decade ago no longer has much in common with the one now planned for the women's team. "It was insanely cool," recalled Hütter. "The finish jump was the same, but it was a completely different course at the top. This year we're on the men's course. It's steep, I like that." The Styrian is looking forward to racing on a technically demanding course. Last weekend, like the majority of the ÖSV team, she prepared for the World Cup at two FIS races in Copper Mountain, winning one of the downhill races.
The two downhill races and two super-Gs provided the backdrop for Lindsey Vonn's comeback. The 40-year-old US star will be back at a World Cup start in her home race for the first time in almost six years, initially only as a forerunner. Her race comeback in the World Cup was announced on Friday, as expected, for the pre-Christmas weekend with two super-Gs in St. Moritz. Sofia Goggia will make her return after an eight-month injury break in Beaver Creek, with the Italian speed queen setting a superior best time in the final training run.
The Austrians have put the finishing touches to the final races in Copper Mountain. Hütter was delighted: "Like every year, this was a very, very cool training session and extremely important for us speed skiers." The permanent downhill course could be used every day, even if the conditions were somewhat impaired at the beginning due to fresh snow. According to Hütter, the time was used to "put the individual pieces together in terms of skiing so that the racing is perfect afterwards."
