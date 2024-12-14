Ladies’ Downhill in Beaver Creek from 7 p.m. LIVE

Only the finish jump remains from 2013

The course from around a decade ago no longer has much in common with the one now planned for the women's team. "It was insanely cool," recalled Hütter. "The finish jump was the same, but it was a completely different course at the top. This year we're on the men's course. It's steep, I like that." The Styrian is looking forward to racing on a technically demanding course. Last weekend, like the majority of the ÖSV team, she prepared for the World Cup at two FIS races in Copper Mountain, winning one of the downhill races.