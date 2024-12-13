"Gateway to Mars"
Musk wants to turn SpaceX headquarters in Texas into a city
Tech billionaire Elon Musk (53) wants to turn the location of his space company SpaceX in the US state of Texas into a city. The company has submitted an application to the local authorities in Cameron County to incorporate the complex, known as Starbase, according to a letter published on X on Thursday.
Such a move could help accelerate the development of the infrastructure needed to make Starbase a "premier place to live," it said.
South Texas as a "gateway to Mars"
"We are investing billions in infrastructure and generating hundreds of millions in revenue and taxes for local businesses and the government - all with the goal of making South Texas the gateway to Mars," wrote Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders.
The remote area on the Gulf of Mexico is located in Boca Chica at the south-eastern tip of Texas and close to the border with the neighboring country. Around 3,500 people work at the Starbase, which is also home to SpaceX's spaceport, according to media reports. Several hundred of them live there.
Cameron County itself has a population of around 420,000. A vote is required for incorporation. The authorities are now examining the application, it was reported.
Protest from residents
However, opposition to the SpaceX settlement has also formed in the area in the Rio Grande Valley. A local initiative called Save RGV (Rio Grande Valley) accuses the company of damaging the environment. However, the company stated in the letter that it is committed to protecting the environment.
Musk, who according to Forbes is the richest person in the world with a fortune of around 430 billion dollars, announced in the summer that he would be moving the headquarters of SpaceX and the online platform X from California to Texas. He cited his displeasure with the liberal politics in the west coast state as his reason for doing so.
Musk is also head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla - and has already moved the company from Palo Alto in California's Silicon Valley to Austin in Texas. The 53-year-old entrepreneur is a staunch supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump and is expected to help him cut government spending in future as an advisor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.