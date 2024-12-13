Proceedings opened
Bankruptcy: KTM takes aluminum processor with it
Over the last few days, the rumors have been growing stronger and stronger, and since Friday afternoon it has also been confirmed by the regional court in Wels: After three KTM companies have already been a restructuring case since the end of November, another company of the motorcycle manufacturer has now slipped into insolvency. The company affected is Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH.
"Strong in shape, from a single source" is the slogan of Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH, which can be read in bold letters on the company's website. The company has a long history and has been producing cast aluminum parts since 1955: Motorcycle swing arms, wheel hubs, gearbox housings, insulator caps and the like.
Customers such as Rosenbauer, Siemens and BMW are listed on the homepage, and KTM is also mentioned. However, there is far more than just a customer-supplier relationship with the motorcycle manufacturer, which slipped into insolvency at the end of November. VMG Metall is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KTM Components GmbH, for which restructuring proceedings with self-administration were opened on November 29.
Bankruptcy proceedings opened on Friday
VMG Metall has now also been insolvent since Friday. Bankruptcy proceedings have been opened for the company. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of around 33.6 million euros and had just under 160 employees. Only 134 employees are named in the insolvency application. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, liabilities amount to around 3.5 million euros.
Advance payments had been promised
According to KSV1870, the management of VMG Metall had assumed until the end that KTM AG would provide the company with the necessary liquidity through appropriate advance payments in order to bridge the running costs during the phase of the planned production shutdown. This was apparently initially promised by the board members of KTM AG before the opening of insolvency proceedings, but could no longer be carried out.
A family business until the end of 2022
The company was a family business until the end of December 2022, when it was taken over by Stefan Pierer's network due to financial difficulties. Pierer had plans for VMG and wanted to turn the company into a competence center within the Group. Since Friday, December 13, the company has been bankrupt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.