Festival backs Hinterhäuser

The former head of drama at the Vienna Festival and later Ruhrtriennale artistic director Stefanie Carp said in a statement that the approach to the "highly respected, creative, intelligent and courageous Marina Davydova" was "shocking in human, ethical and professional terms". Davydova, who had to flee Russia because of her protest against the war, had advised several Russian artists in exile free of charge who needed her support for a small festival in Berlin. "Is that reason enough to sack her without notice?" asks Carp, who sees a "crude and arbitrary power and arrogance" that is unacceptable.