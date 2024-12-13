Vorteilswelt
Vorarlberg know-how

Zumtobel illuminates Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 11:15

The Vorarlberg-based company Zumtobel has played a major role in ensuring that Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which burned down in 2018, now shines in new splendor. 

Zumtobel subsidiary Thorn Lightning is jointly responsible for restoring the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to its former glory. Together with lighting designer Patrick Rimoux, the Dornbirn-based lighting experts have devised a concept for the nave and transept of the church.  

The difficult lighting solution took three years to develop - after all, a wide variety of spatial situations and scenarios had to be taken into account. In the end, the team opted for 54 powerful and energy-efficient projectors, which were specially modified for Notre Dame. Particular attention was paid to the effect of the light on the new, light tones of the stone in the church.  

World-famous: Notre Dame in Paris. (Bild: AP)
World-famous: Notre Dame in Paris.
(Bild: AP)

Special lighting concepts were also developed for events, trade fairs and concerts in the church. For the Zumtobel Group, it is "an honor to have contributed to the renaissance of Notre Dame", as stated in a company press release.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

