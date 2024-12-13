How chocolate manufacturer Heindl wants to grow again

New stores in western Austria

Nevertheless, the chocolatier is optimistic about next year and has big plans. The profits should also make it possible to invest in more growth again: the manufacturer already has 30 stores across Austria, where only Heindl and Pischinger products are sold. It generates 50 percent of its turnover there. However, the company is not yet represented in western Austria. "We would like to open stores there," says Heindl, thinking primarily of the tourist destinations of Salzburg, Innsbruck, Hallein and Kufstein.