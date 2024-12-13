Spicy text messages
Megan Fox has split from Machine Gun Kelly
Just a month ago, actress Megan Fox (38) announced that she was expecting a child with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (34). Now everything is said to be over between the two (see video above). The singer is believed to have sent spicy text messages to other women.
According to media reports, the break-up was initiated by the actress. She found spicy messages on the musician's cell phone and then pulled the ripcord. The relationship is said to have ended at the end of November. "Megan had simply had enough of his behavior and the way he was treating her," a confidante told the British newspaper "Daily Mail".
The 38-year-old was convinced that she was cheating on Machine Gun Kelly or had cheated on him - at least emotionally. This is not the first time the US singer has upset his girlfriend with flirtations. Megan Fox is said to have found suspicious text messages on his cell phone back in February 2023. The 34-year-old is also rumored to have had an affair with guitarist Sophie Lloyd (27), which he himself denies.
A couple since 2020
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been a couple since 2020 and got engaged two years later. Fox broke off the engagement in the meantime. There has long been talk of an on-off relationship, a never-ending back and forth. "She has the feeling that she can't trust him (...). They've had a lot of problems in the past," a source allegedly close to the couple told US magazine "People".
Megan Fox is "devastated and very emotional". However, she has no problem raising her child alone, said another source. The baby is due in March. This is her first child with the rapper. Together with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green (51), Fox already has three sons (11, 9 and 7), Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.