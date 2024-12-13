The Linzers still have their final home game in the Conference League against Vikingur Reykjavik on December 19, which they want to win. Then it's time for the winter break, during which changes will be made. But that's not the end of it. "We need clarity and changes to get LASK where it wants to be. This is certainly not a story of weeks or months. You need a clear picture of the direction you want to go in. I'm pretty sure in which direction it has to go. We'll see later which player will be involved," announced Schopp.