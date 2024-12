Post ended up on the road and in the field

At a junction in the Schalchham area, the 44-year-old Romanian wanted to cross Altheimer Straße in the direction of Mörschwang. In doing so, he probably overlooked the 48-year-old's truck and there was a collision. Both vehicles were thrown into a field by the force of the collision, the mail flew out of the van and scattered over the field and road at the side of the road. The 44-year-old was injured to an indeterminate degree and was flown to Ried Hospital by the "Europa 3" rescue helicopter after initial treatment. The truck driver was unharmed