Premiere 15 years ago
The revelation of the “exceptional skier” Hirscher
Exactly 15 years ago today, Marcel Hirscher celebrated his first of 67 victories in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Toni Giger remembers that day in an interview with "Krone" and talks about what impressed him so much about the man from Salzburg. He also talks about the quick end to the legend's comeback.
When Toni Giger remembers December 13, 2009, the Salzburger's eyes light up. A 20-year-old from Annaberg named Marcel Hirscher raced to victory in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere, his first in the Ski World Cup. "That was an incredibly pleasing, but also expected result," Giger looks back. "It was clear to everyone at the time: this wasn't a one-time wonder on the podium, but an exceptional ski racer."
We had a very strong giant slalom team back then (five racers were in the top 10 after the first run, note). Marcel was already in the lead after the first run and then confidently "drove the race home".
Toni Giger erinnert sich an Hirschers ersten Weltcupsieg.
Hirscher was in the lead after the first run and took this lead to the finish. These nerves of steel at a young age were a clear indication of his "winning DNA", says Giger.
However, even the long-time ÖSV success coach and sports director and current managing director of VAN DEER-Red Bull Sports did not see it coming: "At the beginning of Marcel's great career, it was still in the 'impossible' category," the 61-year-old looks back.
"Will go perfectly"
Hirscher will not be able to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his premiere in Val d'Isere in the prestigious resort in the French Alps, where the ski circus is making a guest appearance this weekend. His cruciate ligament rupture, suffered during a training run on the Reiteralm, has also left its mark on the team.
"When you work for eight months with so much motivation on a passion project, you don't just go back to business as usual. A week has now passed, we are coming to terms with the disappointment, learning our lessons from the situation and refocusing on the future," explains Giger.
Anyone who knows anything about ski racing and has seen the video of Marcel's last run will also have seen how he has since skied again. It's a shame, of course, that he didn't have the chance to show more of it.
Toni Giger über das frühe Ende des Hirscher-Comebacks.
Hirscher's recovery, who was only able to ride three races, has priority. "Especially this first phase after such an injury is crucial for the healing process. Marcel is being supported by the best people and the therapy will be successful," says the former successful coach, who is in constant contact with the two-time Olympic champion.
"A medal would be nice"
The season should also be successful for the small team around top skier Henrik Kristoffersen. The Norwegian has finished in second place twice so far. "He'll get the victory we're still missing sooner or later," the Salzburg native is certain. Speaking of Salzburg: the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm next year (February 4 to 16) will be very special. "A medal would be nice there," says Giger, hoping for the next happy event.
