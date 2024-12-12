"Krone" commentary
New Syria could become a problem
I realized that something could be up before the first reports about a possible overthrow of Bashar al-Assad appeared. The pupils started painting Syrian flags with three stars during the breaks. They had never drawn the old flag with just two stars.
They explained why: That would be the flag of the "Syrian soldiers", which they hated. Three stars stood for the "new Syria". As my Syrian students, regardless of which area they came from, had all fled the bombing by government troops, I came to the following conclusion: Pain, but also hope of their parents is shown in the painting of the flag. This new Syria won't happen any time soon, at least that's what I thought.
Nevertheless, the incident left me a little thoughtful. In hindsight, I know that the students' parents were much better informed about contacts with relatives earlier than I was. There was great joy at the fall of the Assad regime. I understand my students and their parents well. Their experiences in the war and in the refugee camps have traumatized many of them.
Nevertheless, I don't join in their jubilation. How much sympathy do many Syrians actually have for Islamist leaders and an Islamic state? I have noticed that some of those around me do: a lot. This ideology is not only dangerous for women and men in the "new Syria", it can also become a problem in Austria.
