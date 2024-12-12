Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

New Syria could become a problem

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 20:01
0 Kommentare

I realized that something could be up before the first reports about a possible overthrow of Bashar al-Assad appeared. The pupils started painting Syrian flags with three stars during the breaks. They had never drawn the old flag with just two stars.

They explained why: That would be the flag of the "Syrian soldiers", which they hated. Three stars stood for the "new Syria". As my Syrian students, regardless of which area they came from, had all fled the bombing by government troops, I came to the following conclusion: Pain, but also hope of their parents is shown in the painting of the flag. This new Syria won't happen any time soon, at least that's what I thought.

Nevertheless, the incident left me a little thoughtful. In hindsight, I know that the students' parents were much better informed about contacts with relatives earlier than I was. There was great joy at the fall of the Assad regime. I understand my students and their parents well. Their experiences in the war and in the refugee camps have traumatized many of them.

Nevertheless, I don't join in their jubilation. How much sympathy do many Syrians actually have for Islamist leaders and an Islamic state? I have noticed that some of those around me do: a lot. This ideology is not only dangerous for women and men in the "new Syria", it can also become a problem in Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Susanne Wiesinger
Susanne Wiesinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf