How Styrians can avoid waste at Christmas

However, there is still a lot of catching up to do when it comes to separating waste - around 20 percent more of which is generated during the holidays. "We still have around 60 percent of residual waste incorrectly thrown away," says Saubermacher boss Hans Roth. Yet residual waste is the most expensive to dispose of. "Ultimately, this causes economic damage." It is up to each and every Styrian to make Christmas more sustainable by shopping consciously and separating waste.