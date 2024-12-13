Innsbruck's municipal council
“There is nothing more cowardly than violence against women”
365 days against violence against women was the topic of the current hour. For once, all parliamentary groups were in agreement on this topic. The Innsbruck City Council is united in its commitment to protecting the female population. But are words followed by deeds?
"There is nothing more cowardly than using violence against women and girls," said Reini Happ (FPÖ) at the Innsbruck municipal council meeting, adding that everything must be done to combat violence against women. The topical hour took place under the theme "365 days against violence against women" chosen by the SPÖ.
It is sad that we need facilities - and more and more of them, because violence against women is unfortunately on the increase.
Reini Happ (FPÖ)
What can men do?
Daniela Hackl (SPÖ) provided shocking figures: Every 13 days, a woman in Austria loses her life to gender-based violence, there were 41 attempted murders this year, 15,115 no-entry and no-proximity orders were issued by the police in the previous year. There was cross-party agreement that violence against women must be prevented: Affordable housing, work with perpetrators, prevention work, social work in schools and civil courage are needed. A particular focus in the debate was placed on the question of what men can do in concrete terms. Listen and look, mentioned Happ, for example.
What can we men do? We have to intervene and help.
GR Dominik Pittracher (SPÖ)
Likewise GR Dominik Pittracher (SPÖ): "We have to intervene and help." Although he was pleased, he was also critical of the unanimity in the municipal council and cited examples in which the FPÖ voted against or abstained from subsidies for social associations that support women affected by violence.
Later in the agenda, when it came to the subsidy for the association "Women from all countries", Pittracher again invited the FPÖ to vote in favor. Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider (Liste Fritz) also said that if the FPÖ voted against it, "then you can save your unctuous words in the current hour."
The subsidy was approved - against the votes of the FPÖ.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
