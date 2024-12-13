“There is nothing more cowardly than violence against women”

What can men do?

Daniela Hackl (SPÖ) provided shocking figures: Every 13 days, a woman in Austria loses her life to gender-based violence, there were 41 attempted murders this year, 15,115 no-entry and no-proximity orders were issued by the police in the previous year. There was cross-party agreement that violence against women must be prevented: Affordable housing, work with perpetrators, prevention work, social work in schools and civil courage are needed. A particular focus in the debate was placed on the question of what men can do in concrete terms. Listen and look, mentioned Happ, for example.