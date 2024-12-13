Islam the state religion?
Change of power in Syria: Constitution put on hold
The new rulers in Syria have announced that they are suspending the constitution and parliament for three months. The transfer of power is due to begin next week, marking the end of Assad's rule and a possible new direction for the country.
The new rulers' spokesman for political affairs, Obaida Arnaout, told AFP on Thursday that a "legal and human rights committee" would be formed "to review the constitution and then make amendments".
The current constitution dates back to 2012 and does not stipulate that Islam is the state religion.
Transfer of power to start on Tuesday
There will be a meeting on Tuesday between the new ministers and former ministers of the government of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to complete the transfer of power, Arnaout said. "This transition period will last three months." The priority is to "preserve the institutions and protect them".
Cultural diversity should be guaranteed
Arnaout said that the new rulers wanted to establish "a constitutional state" after more than half a century of rule by the Assad family. All those who have "committed crimes against the Syrian people" should be "brought to justice according to the law".
When asked about religious and personal freedoms, Arnaout said: "We respect the religious and cultural diversity in Syria, which will remain unchanged."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.