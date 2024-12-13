Rain of money for Tyrolean pools

How to apply for pool funding in future

Applications can be submitted by municipalities, tourism associations and legal entities that have more than 50 percent of their shares in public ownership. Around 50 million euros will be available for new builds and renovations until 2030. Anyone wishing to build a new indoor swimming pool will receive up to 45 percent of the eligible costs. The sum must be at least ten million euros. The assessment basis is limited to 30 million euros. Renovations are eligible for up to 40 percent. The basis is two million euros, up to a maximum of nine. Anyone wishing to renovate their outdoor pool can count on up to 20 percent.