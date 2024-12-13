Province of Tyrol provides funding
Rain of money for Tyrolean pools
By 2030, 75 million euros will be available to local facilities for new construction, renovation and operation. The state of Tyrol wants to use this money to ensure the year-round supply of swimming areas and swimming courses.
The aim of the state's new swimming pool program is clear: regardless of whether new buildings, maintenance measures or renovations - the funds of 75 million euros made available are intended to ensure that swimming pools are maintained. The funding program comes into force on 1 January 2025 and runs until summer 2030.
This requires a year-round basic supply of swimming areas, regional access to swimming courses for schools and kindergartens and a children's swimming program.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Every child should learn to swim. This requires a year-round basic supply of swimming areas, regional access to swimming courses for schools and kindergartens and a children's swimming program," LH Anton Mattle is convinced. Supporting swimming courses for children and young people in particular justifies these investments.
Swimming courses also included in the funding program
Swimming courses for schools are also being supported even more intensively as part of the swimming pool program. For example, admission to school swimming courses will be free for up to five days in indoor swimming pools. The aim is also to support swimming courses in kindergartens.
How to apply for pool funding in future
Applications can be submitted by municipalities, tourism associations and legal entities that have more than 50 percent of their shares in public ownership. Around 50 million euros will be available for new builds and renovations until 2030. Anyone wishing to build a new indoor swimming pool will receive up to 45 percent of the eligible costs. The sum must be at least ten million euros. The assessment basis is limited to 30 million euros. Renovations are eligible for up to 40 percent. The basis is two million euros, up to a maximum of nine. Anyone wishing to renovate their outdoor pool can count on up to 20 percent.
Five million euros a year are made available to municipal companies to maintain the pools. According to the state, this can be used to cover ongoing maintenance.
