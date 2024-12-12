Bleak economic situation
ECB cuts key interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points
The ECB is lowering interest rates for the fourth time this year in view of the bleak economic outlook and diminishing concerns about inflation. On Thursday in Frankfurt, the monetary authorities decided to lower the deposit rate at which financial institutions can park surplus money with the central bank by a quarter of a point from 3.25 to 3.00 percent.
The interest rate at which commercial banks can obtain fresh money from the ECB will fall from 3.40 to 3.15 percent. The deposit rate is now regarded as the key interest rate for the eurozone. With its decision, the central bank is sticking to its approach of cautious small interest rate cuts.
Easing measures are intended to curb inflation
The euro guardians around central bank chief Christine Lagarde initiated the interest rate turnaround in June and then followed this up with further easing measures in September and October. The European Central Bank (ECB) stated that the ECB Governing Council was determined to ensure a sustainable stabilization of inflation at the medium-term target of two percent.
The determination of the appropriate monetary policy course will depend on the data situation and will be decided from meeting to meeting. The next interest rate meeting of the monetary authorities is scheduled for January 30.
Worry lines due to economic data
The ECB is currently operating in an increasingly uncertain environment. According to the monetary authorities, inflation is on track to reach the central bank's target of 2.0 percent next year. In November, inflation in the 20-country bloc stood at 2.3%, a far cry from the rates of more than 10% seen in autumn 2022. However, the recent rather weak economic data from the eurozone is causing increasing concern in the ECB Governing Council.
In addition, political uncertainties have increased in view of the government crises in Germany and France, the two largest economies in the eurozone. There is also the threat of new tariffs in the second term of US President-elect Donald Trump, which would trigger trade conflicts and put additional pressure on the eurozone economy. German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel had warned that if the tariff plans were implemented, this could cost Germany one percent of its economic output.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.