Takeover fixed
Bicycle manufacturer Simplon is saved
Good news for the business location and all affected employees: the insolvent Vorarlberg bicycle manufacturer Simplon is being taken over by a local investor, and the future of the company is secured thanks to a capital injection.
The long-established Harden-based company Simplon is on the verge of a new start. On Thursday, the Austrian financial investor SOL Capital Management announced a takeover. This is also linked to a capital injection, which guarantees the fulfillment of the restructuring plan - the 228 creditors will receive a quota of 30 percent of the recognized total claims amounting to 39.3 million euros. The restructuring plan has already been unanimously approved by the Feldkirch District Court.
Another positive aspect is that the takeover is also associated with a clear commitment to the site and no redundancies are planned. However, there will be personnel changes at the top of the company: the previous Managing Director Jakob Lusch will leave, his designated successor is the "experienced restructurer" Christoph Mannel, currently still CCO at the Dutch bicycle manufacturing group Accell.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
