Do I have a slipped disc?

A herniated disc can be favored by various risk factors. These include age, lack of exercise, obesity, one-sided strain, lifting heavy objects and jerky movements. A genetic predisposition can also increase the risk, and the symptoms of a slipped disc depend on which area of the spine is affected.

A herniated disc in the lumbar spine typically causes the following symptoms:

Sharp pain in the lower back, which can radiate to the toes Sensory disturbances such as numbness or tingling

Sensory disturbances such as numbness or tingling Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the legs

Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the legs Increased pain due to coughing or sneezing

Increased pain due to coughing or sneezing In severe cases, urinary or fecal incontinence may occur

A herniated disc in the cervical spine, on the other hand, is often characterized by

Neck pain with possible radiation to the fingers Numbness in the arms and/or fingers

Numbness in the arms and/or fingers Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the arms

Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the arms Headaches or dizziness

A visit to the doctor is urgently required if sensory disturbances occur in the anal or genital area, bladder or bowel control is impaired or muscle weakness occurs in the arms or legs. Such symptoms indicate a serious impairment of the nerves and require immediate medical clarification.