Questions and answers
Do I have a slipped disc?
The disease is most common between the ages of 30 and 50. It can cause severe pain or be asymptomatic. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
A slipped disc is the result of incorrect or excessive strain on the spine. Possible symptoms include back pain that radiates into the arms or legs and sometimes also sensory disturbances and signs of paralysis. Treatment usually focuses on movement exercises and pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory medication - surgery is only rarely necessary.
Good to know
A herniated disc can be favored by various risk factors. These include age, lack of exercise, obesity, one-sided strain, lifting heavy objects and jerky movements. A genetic predisposition can also increase the risk, and the symptoms of a slipped disc depend on which area of the spine is affected.
A herniated disc in the lumbar spine typically causes the following symptoms:
- Sharp pain in the lower back, which can radiate to the toes
- Sensory disturbances such as numbness or tingling
- Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the legs
- Increased pain due to coughing or sneezing
- In severe cases, urinary or fecal incontinence may occur
A herniated disc in the cervical spine, on the other hand, is often characterized by
- Neck pain with possible radiation to the fingers
- Numbness in the arms and/or fingers
- Muscle weakness or signs of paralysis in the arms
- Headaches or dizziness
A visit to the doctor is urgently required if sensory disturbances occur in the anal or genital area, bladder or bowel control is impaired or muscle weakness occurs in the arms or legs. Such symptoms indicate a serious impairment of the nerves and require immediate medical clarification.
How your general practitioner can help
A herniated disc is when the gelatinous core of the intervertebral disc breaks through the outer fibrous ring. This can happen slowly or suddenly. The emerging tissue can put pressure on the roots of the nerves emerging from the spinal cord or on the spinal cord itself. In most cases, your family doctor will be able to assess whether it makes sense to send you for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan of the spine by means of a detailed discussion and a physical examination without any major aids.
Only if there are warning signs, such as acute damage to the nerves emerging from the spinal cord, will your GP immediately arrange further examinations. As a rule, however, your doctor will first prescribe pain and anti-inflammatory therapy and possibly physiotherapy.
At weekends and/or at night, you can also call the health hotline 1450 if you have any health-related questions. You can also find out about common health issues at the GP practice at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet. In addition to your doctor, your pharmacy is also your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. Here you can get advice on the use of herbal remedies.
Your specialist as a further point of contact
If treatment with physiotherapy or medication has not worked, you suffer from daily discomfort and your quality of life is limited, your GP will refer you to a spinal specialist (orthopaedic or neurological specialist). If there are serious restrictions in muscle strength that have recently occurred and are increasing in severity (see info box), surgery should be performed as soon as possible. Surgery should also be considered for pain and muscle strength restrictions that cannot be controlled with medication if the imaging (MRI) also shows corresponding changes.
It is important to learn about aftercare measures (back exercises) during inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation to ensure lasting therapeutic success after a slipped disc or surgery. It is best to complete the rehabilitation application together with your family doctor.
KroneMED - your new health portal
On KroneMED you can find everything you need to know about your medical condition and find out directly which contact point is the right one for your complaints. Click through the clear and interactive KroneMED navigation system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.