2 injured in Tyrol
Accident involving several vehicles, tractor overturned
Spectacular accident early on Thursday morning in the Tyrolean lowlands: In Ebbs in the district of Kufstein, there was a collision on the B175 Wildbichler Straße involving several vehicles - including a tractor, which overturned due to the force of the impact. Two people suffered injuries.
The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the morning. As a police spokeswoman explained when asked by "Krone", initial information suggests that a car on the B175 Wildbichler Straße crossed into the oncoming lane. There was a collision with an oncoming tractor, a truck and another car.
The tractor overturned and remained on its side, as photos from the scene of the accident show. The other vehicles were also severely damaged.
Two injured people were responsive
Two people were injured in the accident. It is not known how seriously the people were injured. According to the fire department, they were in any case responsive. "The task of the fire department was to provide first aid to the injured persons together with the Kufstein Red Cross, to secure the scene of the accident, to ensure fire protection, to bind spilled liquids and to clean the road," said the Ebbs fire brigade.
Further information on the course of the accident and the identity of the injured is not yet known.
Main road completely closed until 9 a.m.
According to the police, it is not yet known why the car crossed into the oncoming lane. The B175 was closed to all traffic from 7.10 a.m. to around 9 a.m. "Traffic has since been diverted," said the fire department, which was on the scene with around 30 firefighters.
