Trendy bar was a hotspot for synthetic drugs

A 25-year-old man from the Innviertel region and a 43-year-old German are said to have sold 14 kilos of narcotics in the vicinity of a trendy bar in St. Pantaleon with the owner's permission. The narcotics - mainly amphetamine - are also said to have been stashed inside the bar. After the death of the owner, however, the paradisiacal conditions for the two dealers came to an end. Both are now in custody.