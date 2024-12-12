Summer program 2025 here
Flights to Crete and Rhodes have been reduced
When one door closes, another opens! While Ryanair is increasing its flight program from Linz by two destinations from the spring, Hörsching has lost its European Air Charter jet, which was permanently stationed in the summer. This will have an impact on the 2025 service: There are fewer flights to Crete and Rhodes. Burgas was also completely removed.
The Ryanair plane from London-Stansted was greeted with fountains of water and the crew were presented with cakes from Linz by airport boss Norbert Draskovits and Laudamotion Managing Director Andreas Gruber: the comeback of the flight connection to the British capital by the Irish low-cost airline was celebrated at Hörsching Airport on 8 November.
Ryanair expands its program from the end of March
Since October 28, Ryanair has been flying twice a week from Linz to London and back, and from the end of March there will be two flights a week to Bari/Italy, and from the beginning of April a further two flights a week to Alicante/Spain. For those responsible at the airport, this will make Ryanair a very important player for summer 2025 in one fell swoop.
After all, a look at the summer flight schedule published on Thursday reveals a thinned-out offer compared to this year. There has been a significant reduction in flights to Greece in particular: while there is still one flight per week to Kefalonia, Kos, Skiathos and Lefkas/Epirus, the number of flights to Crete has been reduced from five to three. There was also a downward adjustment for Rhodes: from three flights per week to two flights.
Since 2019, one aircraft has been permanently stationed in Linz in summer
The reason for this is the end of the cooperation with European Air Charter. The Bulgarian airline had always had one aircraft permanently stationed in Linz since 2019. The aircraft has now been withdrawn because it is being permanently leased by another airline. Aegean Airlines and even Eurowings (to Kos) stepped in to fill the gaps - but not everything could be compensated for.
Burgas was removed from the program
Burgas is no longer served. This is due to the fact that three airlines in Vienna have the destination in their program. An offer in Linz would not make sense and would mean far too great a risk for the organizers to suffer shipwreck here.
