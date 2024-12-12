New Google AI
Gemini 2.0 can perform tasks independently
With Gemini 2.0, Google has unveiled the next generation of its AI, which will be able to perform certain tasks independently as an assistant. Google announced this on the anniversary of the first Gemini premiere in Mountain View.
It is conceivable that the "AI agent" could, for example, find the components for a hobby project in online stores and place them in the shopping cart independently. However, the actual ordering process would still be carried out by the user.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the first generation of Gemini 1.0 was about organizing and understanding information. "Gemini 2.0 is about being much more useful."
The new AI assistants are part of "Project Mariner", which was implemented with the new generation of AI. Gemini 2.0 has been developed for the age of agents, said Google manager Tulsee Doshi. The system is able to use intelligent tools and can directly access Google products such as search. It can even execute program code.
"These capabilities result in agents that can think, remember, plan and even take action on behalf of users."
Clicking like a human
"Mariner" therefore behaves in exactly the same way as human users would in a browser, emphasized Doshi. "It can click, type and scroll, just like you as a user." However, the system also identifies a number of tasks that the agent should not perform on behalf of a user.
"A good example of this is that Mariner does not complete a purchase without first asking the user whether they really want to do so." "Mariner" will first be tested with trustworthy test subjects before it is made available to a wider public.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
