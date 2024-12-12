Planned directives
Trump plans flood of decrees as president
Donald Trump wants to start drastically overhauling the policies of his predecessor Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency. He is planning a flood of decrees aimed primarily at the areas of migration and energy policy.
In the very first hours after being sworn in on January 20, he is planning a flood of more than 25 executive orders and directives, as the news agency Reuters learned from several insiders. They are to be aimed in particular at the areas of immigration and energy.
Decrees are intended to "make a big impact"
According to the future president, the decrees on "Day One" in the White House should "hit big", as two insiders said. "The American people can count on President Trump to use his executive authority on Day One to fulfill the promises he made during the campaign," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
When Trump first became US president in 2017, he only issued a handful of such orders on day one. In contrast, Biden issued 17 in one go when he took over from Trump in 2021. Most were aimed at reversing policy decisions made during the first Trump presidency
Delays possible
One of the insiders familiar with the Trump team's plans said that internally, they were aware that any action would require a huge amount of coordination between the government agencies involved. This could lead to delays and reduce the total number of orders on the first day.
- It is assumed that Trump will primarily take measures to curb immigration on his first day in office. Officials are to be given more leeway when making arrests and staff at the borders are to be increased.
- The construction of the border wall is also to be resumed.
- Trump also wants to ensure that children born on US soil no longer automatically receive US citizenship if their parents do not have it.
- According to insiders, the executive orders will also include an initiative to increase energy production and implement Trump's frequently uttered campaign slogans "drill, baby, drill" and "frack, frack, frack".
- By executive order, he wants to cut federal funding to schools that teach so-called Critical Race Theory. The theory is based on the assumption that racism is firmly anchored in American institutions.
- Trump also wants to abolish the Biden administration's guidelines for the protection of transgender pupils.
Work still "diffuse"
However, work on some executive orders still appears to be diffuse, said several people with knowledge of the internal processes in Trump's so-called transition team, which is preparing to take office.
Trump - who is once again likely to be named Person of the Year by the Times magazine (see video above) - has also planned other measures for "Day One". He has held out the prospect of pardoning rioters who were involved in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.