After the end of the season
Leclerc emotional: “That was hard to cope with”
Charles Leclerc reviews the past Formula 1 season in an emotional post on Twitter. "We were so close to achieving our ultimate goal, and losing the championship at the last race is hard to take," he explains.
Ferrari narrowly lost out to McLaren in the Constructors' Championship in the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Leclerc seemed dejected after Sunday's race, but now looks back more positively on a season in which he was more successful than last year with victories in Monaco and Monza.
"Third in the drivers' championship and second in the constructors' championship. We were so close to achieving our ultimate goal and to lose the championship at the last race is hard to take," he wrote on X.
"This is something I will never forget"
"But I'm very proud of what we've achieved as a team this year. We turned a difficult start to the season into a good fight for the constructors' title that lasted until the last lap of the last race. Winning Monaco and Monza has always been a dream of mine and we managed to win both races this year. That is something I will never forget."
Leclerc also said goodbye to his team-mate Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was already in action for Williams during the post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit. "Carlos, thank you for being a fantastic team-mate and always pushing me to improve. It was an honor to fight alongside you for Ferrari," said the Monegasque, who drove alongside Sainz for four seasons.
"And finally, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout the year in good and bad moments. Our time will come, I'm sure of that. We will work flat out to prepare for next season in the best possible way and we will try again," concluded a motivated Leclerc.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.