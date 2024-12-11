Marsalek wanted to torch famous journalist

Young woman probably cooperated out of fear

Dobrokhotov is believed to have shadowed the accused 33-year-old Katrin Ivanova in particular. Among other things, she used a camera hidden in a shoulder strap for this purpose. Rusyev forwarded her observations to Marsalek and wrote: "Our 'agent' was very attentive and even sent the PIN code of the cell phone." Marsalek replied with a smiley face: "She was probably afraid that she would otherwise be poisoned with Novichok herself."