He left deep traces
Hannes Androsch left deep traces in Ausseerland
Hannes Androsch was deeply attached to Styria. Just a few weeks ago, he was able to open a gondola lift on the Loser. He created hundreds of jobs in Leoben.
Holding court is also possible at a beer table. When "Krone" editor Jörg Schwaiger sought a conversation with Hannes Androsch at the Altaussee Kirtag this year, he found himself in a distinguished circle of mayors, entrepreneurs and club leaders. The focus was clearly on the "salt baron".
A small episode, but one that is representative of how Androsch was connected to Ausseerland for decades and how he shaped this special region. He always spoke of two bread mountains: the Sandling, where his Salinen AG mines salt. And the Loser, where he was the main owner of the mountain railroads.
Honorary citizen and honorary drummer
He fought for a new gondola lift here for years. The fact that there was local opposition made Androsch resentful: He described the project opponents as "eco-dictatorial". But the entrepreneur proved to have staying power; the lift was officially opened on October 25 of this year and has been taking skiers to the slopes for a few days now.
"The Panoramabahn was one of his favorite projects," says Altaussee's mayor Gerald Loitzl in an initial reaction to the "Krone". The head of the village is deeply saddened by the death of the former politician: "I recently spent an afternoon with him at a party in Bad Ischl." Androsch is an honorary member of the Ausseer Trommelweiber and honorary ring bearer of the municipality of Altaussee, where he also built the Hotel Mayrlife, which is popular with Hollywood celebrities - but which has long since belonged to his daughters.
Power struggle at AT&S won
The industrialist also left his mark on the economy of Leoben, where the printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S, which he acquired, is based. This was recently expanded by 500 million euros! He was actively involved as Chairman of the Supervisory Board until the end, as demonstrated this year by the power struggle he won with former CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. As Chairman of the University Council for many years, Androsch also had close ties to the University of Leoben.
