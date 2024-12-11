Hannes Androsch left deep traces in Ausseerland

"The Panoramabahn was one of his favorite projects," says Altaussee's mayor Gerald Loitzl in an initial reaction to the "Krone". The head of the village is deeply saddened by the death of the former politician: "I recently spent an afternoon with him at a party in Bad Ischl." Androsch is an honorary member of the Ausseer Trommelweiber and honorary ring bearer of the municipality of Altaussee, where he also built the Hotel Mayrlife, which is popular with Hollywood celebrities - but which has long since belonged to his daughters.