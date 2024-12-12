"Krone" commentary
No reason to flee – no asylum
The Assad dictatorship in Syria is history, and those millions of Syrians who have fled abroad to escape the torturers of this dictatorship - around one hundred thousand to Austria and one million to Germany alone - can breathe a sigh of relief.
ON THE ONE HAND, the domestic appeasers in politics and the media are now telling us that these people are far from being able to return home because Syria is still not safe.
ON THE OTHER hand, it is a fact that the actual reason for their flight and therefore also for being granted the right to asylum in Austria was persecution by the overthrown dictatorship.
And if the reason for fleeing ceases to exist, the right to asylum expires under Austrian and European law. The return of Syrian refugees to their home country can therefore only be a matter of time - depending on when the country is relatively safe.
And it is important to realize that these guests cannot choose whether they stay or go. And we should also remember that most of them came to us illegally, namely via a number of safe third countries, where they should actually have applied for asylum. And now they should - hopefully at least - fulfill their obligation to rebuild their destroyed homeland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.