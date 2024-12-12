Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

No reason to flee – no asylum

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 11:00
The Assad dictatorship in Syria is history, and those millions of Syrians who have fled abroad to escape the torturers of this dictatorship - around one hundred thousand to Austria and one million to Germany alone - can breathe a sigh of relief.

ON THE ONE HAND, the domestic appeasers in politics and the media are now telling us that these people are far from being able to return home because Syria is still not safe.

ON THE OTHER hand, it is a fact that the actual reason for their flight and therefore also for being granted the right to asylum in Austria was persecution by the overthrown dictatorship.

And if the reason for fleeing ceases to exist, the right to asylum expires under Austrian and European law. The return of Syrian refugees to their home country can therefore only be a matter of time - depending on when the country is relatively safe.

And it is important to realize that these guests cannot choose whether they stay or go. And we should also remember that most of them came to us illegally, namely via a number of safe third countries, where they should actually have applied for asylum. And now they should - hopefully at least - fulfill their obligation to rebuild their destroyed homeland.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
