Official! World Cup 2034 to be held in Saudi Arabia

Match dates completely open

It is completely open when the game will be played in 2034. Comparable to the conditions in neighboring Qatar, which will host the World Cup at the end of 2022, Saudi Arabia experiences extreme heat during the traditional World Cup months of June and July. The postponement to late fall would cause major problems for the match dates of the leagues and international club competitions. The Winter Olympics will be held at the beginning of the year, in February 2034.