Known hoarder
80 animals confiscated from council apartment
An early Christmas miracle for 40 dogs and 40 cats that were being kept in catastrophic conditions in Eisenstadt! Courageous animal lovers accidentally uncovered another case of "animal hoarding" by a well-known Austrian woman and rescued the animals.
Can you imagine living in an apartment with 40 dogs? I think very few people would put this into practice. Martina B. (name known to the editors) is different. For decades, the Austrian has been known for keeping dozens of dogs and cats, sometimes in terrible ways.
A few days ago, it happened again in Eisenstadt! After courageous animal rights activists accidentally discovered the devastating living conditions of Ms. B.'s animals, the authorities were informed. The official vet and police confiscated around 40 dogs and cats.
Dogs totally terrified
They not only found what they were looking for in the small apartment, but also in the dark cellar and attic. According to information leaked to the "Krone", some of the dogs had ingrown claws and clearly showed that the world outside their dungeon was completely alien to them.
They were brought to safety by the animal rescue service and are being well looked after. A small Christmas miracle for the rescued animals. But the truth is that this misery should never have happened in the first place! How can it be that a woman has been keeping dozens of animals in abhorrent conditions since 2003 and has not been stopped? Why aren't there more frequent inspections by the authorities?
Ban on keeping animals?
It is also incomprehensible that a ban on keeping animals was demanded for the woman in question in 2022, but this was rejected by the judge. According to a psychological report, Ms B is said to be on a "good path". The 80 confiscated animals clearly show that this is not the case. Quite apart from the animal suffering, it must also be borne in mind that these recurring acts of animal cruelty by this individual cost the taxpayer an awful lot of money.
Taxpayers to pay
The "Krone" animal corner has calculated these costs very tolerantly and arrived at the high sum of around 170,000 euros. A hefty sum for someone who, for whatever reason, causes harm to animals and ultimately won't pay a cent. It is to be hoped that the authorities will now bring charges against Ms. B. again and that a general, nationwide ban on keeping animals will finally be imposed.
