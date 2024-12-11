Upper Austria Ver

2024 was a "fire year"

And this despite the fact that this year was a real "fire year", as Nagl emphasized. The fire in a sawmill caused the biggest fire damage in the company's history, and there were seven other major fires in the agricultural sector. "Whereas we used to talk about major damage of around 300,000 euros, today there is no such thing as less than one million euros," says Nagl. Overall, losses in the fire sector rose to 42.8 million euros. However, battery fires in scooters are not included in this figure; they are more a case for household insurance and are not a major factor here either, it is said.