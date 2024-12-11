Fashion retailer Zalando swallows rival About You

Zalando has reportedly already secured almost three quarters of About You's shares. The main shareholders - Otto and the management of the online retailer - have agreed to sell their share packages. In addition, the three company founders Sebastian Betz, Tarek Müller and Hannes Wiese would retain their current positions. Zalando Supervisory Board member Anders Holch Povlsen, who holds a stake in About You, was not involved in the takeover decision in order to avoid a conflict of interest, emphasized Zalando co-founder Gentz.