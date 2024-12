Animals say thank you – “Fiby”

"Fiby" was rescued by the Tyrolean association "4Beiner in Not" and lovingly cared for so that she could finally find her true soulmate thanks to the "Tiroler Krone". It didn't take long for someone to fall in love with the enchanting little dog, who has everyone wrapped around her finger with her charm. She was finally allowed to join her new family, where she can now experience lots of love. We wish them all the best for the future!