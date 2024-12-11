Baby’s body in the garbage: new shocking details revealed

Even before the staff had made the heinous discovery on Monday, emergency services were called to the hotel as the 21-year-old Austrian woman was bleeding heavily in her abdomen. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Landstraße district. There, the doctors determined that the 21-year-old must have given birth shortly before. According to the reports, the young woman initially vehemently denied that she had given birth. Her partner also stated that he knew nothing about his partner's pregnancy.