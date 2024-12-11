Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Parents under suspicion

Baby’s body in the garbage: new shocking details revealed

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 10:10

Just two days after the heinous crime in which a newborn baby was discovered dead in a garbage bag in the garbage room of a hotel in Simmering, there are now new details about the case. The child's mother (21) and her 25-year-old partner have been arrested. According to "Krone" information, the baby was still alive at birth. Investigators are stunned by what happened afterwards ...

0 Kommentare

The discovery made by hotel staff at a hotel in Simmering is hard to take. A baby's body was discovered wrapped in a bin bag in a garbage room. The child's mother and her partner - the two Austrians were on vacation in the Austrian capital - were arrested. They are considered urgent suspects. 

Killed and packed in a bin liner
But what the initial investigations reveal is hard to believe: As confirmed to the "Krone" on Wednesday, the baby is said to have still been alive at birth. The newborn - probably a boy - is said to have been strangled and packed in a garbage bag. But who actually committed the crime is still under investigation. 

Even before the staff had made the heinous discovery on Monday, emergency services were called to the hotel as the 21-year-old Austrian woman was bleeding heavily in her abdomen. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Landstraße district. There, the doctors determined that the 21-year-old must have given birth shortly before. According to the reports, the young woman initially vehemently denied that she had given birth. Her partner also stated that he knew nothing about his partner's pregnancy.

Interrogation of the couple is still ongoing
Due to the suspicion that a newborn baby might be missing, the hospital staff informed the hotel where the woman was staying. It was there that the hotel staff made the shocking discovery. 

The interrogations of the two suspects and further investigations were still ongoing on Tuesday in order to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Third infanticide in just a few weeks
This is the third infanticide in just a few weeks. A dead baby was found at the end of November in a waste container in Kundratstraße, not far from the Favoriten clinic in Vienna. A murder of a four-year-old boy also took place in Favoriten in mid-November.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf