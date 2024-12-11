Parents under suspicion
Baby’s body in the garbage: new shocking details revealed
Just two days after the heinous crime in which a newborn baby was discovered dead in a garbage bag in the garbage room of a hotel in Simmering, there are now new details about the case. The child's mother (21) and her 25-year-old partner have been arrested. According to "Krone" information, the baby was still alive at birth. Investigators are stunned by what happened afterwards ...
The discovery made by hotel staff at a hotel in Simmering is hard to take. A baby's body was discovered wrapped in a bin bag in a garbage room. The child's mother and her partner - the two Austrians were on vacation in the Austrian capital - were arrested. They are considered urgent suspects.
Killed and packed in a bin liner
But what the initial investigations reveal is hard to believe: As confirmed to the "Krone" on Wednesday, the baby is said to have still been alive at birth. The newborn - probably a boy - is said to have been strangled and packed in a garbage bag. But who actually committed the crime is still under investigation.
Even before the staff had made the heinous discovery on Monday, emergency services were called to the hotel as the 21-year-old Austrian woman was bleeding heavily in her abdomen. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Landstraße district. There, the doctors determined that the 21-year-old must have given birth shortly before. According to the reports, the young woman initially vehemently denied that she had given birth. Her partner also stated that he knew nothing about his partner's pregnancy.
Interrogation of the couple is still ongoing
Due to the suspicion that a newborn baby might be missing, the hospital staff informed the hotel where the woman was staying. It was there that the hotel staff made the shocking discovery.
The interrogations of the two suspects and further investigations were still ongoing on Tuesday in order to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.
Third infanticide in just a few weeks
This is the third infanticide in just a few weeks. A dead baby was found at the end of November in a waste container in Kundratstraße, not far from the Favoriten clinic in Vienna. A murder of a four-year-old boy also took place in Favoriten in mid-November.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
