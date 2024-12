Important Rossi goal in Wild win against Utah

Utah took the lead in the 1st period through Kevin Stenlund (14th). However, Marat Khusnutdinov (35) and Kirill Kaprizov (36) turned the game in Minnesota's favor within a few seconds in the 2nd period. In the 3rd period it went blow by blow. Utah equalized through Clayton Keller (45) in the power play, but Minnesota did not let that go unanswered: Marcus Johansson (46) gave the Wild the lead again less than a minute later. Clayton Keller (50) equalized again for Utah with another power-play goal. A little later, Juuso Valimaki (52) gave Utah the lead.