Capitulation
General Motors abandons dream of robotaxis
After spending billions, US car giant General Motors (GM) is giving up its dream of self-driving robotaxis. Instead, the company wants to focus on assistance systems that will eventually enable autonomous driving in private cars. The U-turn is expected to save one billion US dollars a year, as GM announced.
The car manufacturer has long been working on developing a driverless cab service with its subsidiary Cruise. The project cost around ten billion US dollars. Cruise had ambitious growth plans and wanted to launch in Tokyo after a number of US cities. Innovative vehicles without a steering wheel or pedals have already been tested.
Expansion halted after accident
In the fall of 2023, the expansion came to an abrupt end after an accident in San Francisco. A woman was hit by a car with a human at the wheel at a junction and thrown in front of a driverless Cruise car. The robotaxi was unable to brake and the woman was trapped underneath. However, the software was unaware of this - and allowed the car to drive to the side of the road. The woman was dragged around six meters under the vehicle.
The accident had serious consequences for Cruise, partly because the management initially made it seem harmless. Cruise lost its license for transport services in San Francisco, the vehicles were taken out of service and the company's management was replaced. The GM subsidiary only resumed test drives a few months ago.
Google sister company Waymo drives ahead
The company has now pointed out that expanding the robotaxi business would take time and consume considerable resources - and that the market is increasingly competitive. Google's sister company Waymo is currently the most successful robotaxi developer and transports passengers in several US cities. The Waymo cars now make more than 150,000 trips with passengers per week. Another competitor, Zoox, which belongs to Amazon, soon wants to offer driving services in Las Vegas and San Francisco, among other places.
Musk announces himself as a rival
The shadow of Elon Musk lies over today's providers: the Tesla boss wants to start production of a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals at the electric car manufacturer in 2026. The "Cybercab" presented in October will also only be able to manage with cameras, while Waymo and Zoox will also rely on significantly more expensive laser radars that scan the surroundings. This would give Tesla a considerable cost advantage.
Many experts doubt that safe autonomous driving in all situations is only possible with cameras. However, Musk has amassed a lot of political capital through his support for future US President Donald Trump. As a result, industry observers can imagine looser regulation in the USA, from which Tesla would benefit. Musk announced his intention to build up to two million Robotaxis per year.
Apple stopped its program to develop self-driving cars back in February after years of development and billions in costs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.