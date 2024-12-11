General Motors abandons dream of robotaxis

Expansion halted after accident

In the fall of 2023, the expansion came to an abrupt end after an accident in San Francisco. A woman was hit by a car with a human at the wheel at a junction and thrown in front of a driverless Cruise car. The robotaxi was unable to brake and the woman was trapped underneath. However, the software was unaware of this - and allowed the car to drive to the side of the road. The woman was dragged around six meters under the vehicle.