VSV celebrates fifth win in a row against Salzburg

VSV turn up the heat in the final third

The defending champions opened the scoring in front of almost 3,300 spectators with goals from former VSV pro Scott Kosmachuk and Nash Nienhuis, but Maximilian Rebernig scored the "Adler's" tying goal just 25 seconds after the 0:2. It was 2:2 going into the final 20 minutes, in which Rebernig scored his 14th goal of the season and Kosmachuk scored again. Alex Wall and Felix Maxa increased the lead to 5:3 for the home side, who did not let the two-goal lead slip away for the first time. Villach scored four goals from seven shots on goal in the third period.