Freerider caught in avalanche and seriously injured

To the hospital by ambulance

Consequently, the 47-year-old participant drove to the 51-year-old to help him. "On the way there, a snow slab broke loose and swept both men away," said the investigators. The 47-year-old came to rest on the avalanche unharmed. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old was partially buried. His companions were able to dig him out quickly. The guide suffered serious injuries and was flown to Schwaz Hospital by emergency helicopter.