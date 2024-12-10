Sturm sell-out to Cologne? What the head of sport says

Parensen has recently been in talks internally at Sturm - and regarding the position of a possible technical director. This position is still vacant. "I've had a lot of discussions here, as it's a position that helps me in my work. But we're not making any quick decisions here either." In general, the sporting director is not planning to actively sign players in the winter transfer window, which is always rather "unpredictable" for him, but is nevertheless prepared. "The next few weeks will be rather intense when it comes to talking to players and advisors about the extent to which players want to change with us."