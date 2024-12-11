Trouble with heat pumps: “We want to heat again”

Vorhauser turned to the customer service manager of the manufacturer's technicians because he did not want to accept this. His argument: "The compressor is supposed to last 50,000 operating hours. Ours only has 10,000. I don't see why I should have to pay for the replacement after such a short period of operation."The company is considered the Mercedes of heat pumps"I chose this company in 2021 because it is considered the Mercedes of heat pumps," Vorhauser continues to wait for a repair. The manufacturer told the "Krone" on Tuesday that it was investigating the matter thoroughly. They are taking it very seriously.