Mafia in Italy earns billions from tourism

Half of the turnover to one group

Half of the total illegal turnover goes to a single group - the powerful Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta. According to the research team, it is followed by the Camorra, Cosa Nostra and other criminal groups from the southern region of Apulia. Approximately half of the 3.3 billion in revenue per year, for example from restaurants and hotels, comes from tourism in the north of the country.