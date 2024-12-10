"Easy targets"
Mafia in Italy earns billions from tourism
The Italian mafia earns around 3.3 billion euros a year in the tourism sector. This is according to a study by the Demoskopika Institute. Many companies in the sector are in a precarious situation and are therefore easy targets for the mafia.
Financial difficulties make them susceptible to "offers of help" from criminal groups, said Raffaele Rio, President of the Demoskopika Institute. According to their research, around 15 percent of businesses in the Italian tourism sector are vulnerable. This corresponds to more than 7000 companies.
Those who accept an "offer of help" from the mafia relinquish control. It could even lead to a complete takeover. The mafia promises companies "financial survival, covers debts and secures liquidity, but at a very high price (...)." It is a "criminal social welfare system" and a cycle of money laundering, usury and extortion, which also has a severe impact on Italy's legal economy.
Half of the turnover to one group
Half of the total illegal turnover goes to a single group - the powerful Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta. According to the research team, it is followed by the Camorra, Cosa Nostra and other criminal groups from the southern region of Apulia. Approximately half of the 3.3 billion in revenue per year, for example from restaurants and hotels, comes from tourism in the north of the country.
In the next two years, the mafia is likely to earn even more money from tourism thanks to major events such as the Winter Olympics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
