Witness lied out of fear of trigger-happy perpetrator

The blameless Croatian is charged with giving false evidence and aiding and abetting. The man, who was working as security at the nightclub at the time, stated during his police interview that he had not noticed anything about the shooting attack. As it turned out, this was an outright lie, as the analysis of the bar's video camera revealed something completely different. Which is why the 32-year-old now had to answer to the court. "I've never been so scared in my life. I thought that if I told the truth straight away, the perpetrator would come and hurt me and my wife," explained the accused, visibly shaken up.