Transmitter shooting
Witness lied out of fear of trigger-happy perpetrator
In connection with a shooting attack in January in front of the Sender discotheque in Lustenau (Vorarlberg), a 32-year-old witness had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday.
The blameless Croatian is charged with giving false evidence and aiding and abetting. The man, who was working as security at the nightclub at the time, stated during his police interview that he had not noticed anything about the shooting attack. As it turned out, this was an outright lie, as the analysis of the bar's video camera revealed something completely different. Which is why the 32-year-old now had to answer to the court. "I've never been so scared in my life. I thought that if I told the truth straight away, the perpetrator would come and hurt me and my wife," explained the accused, visibly shaken up.
However, he immediately admitted the lie to the police. And the Croatian also maintained his statement during the trial. Public prosecutor Heinz Rusch criticizes the fact that the defendant's false testimony contributed to delaying the criminal proceedings against the 28-year-old Turk who shot and seriously injured two Chechens in front of the discotheque in January and emphasizes: "The court is dependent on the honesty of the witnesses."
Delinquent was in agreement
Judge Marco Mazzia then found the Croatian guilty as charged and sentenced him to a fine of 2,400 euros. The public prosecutor and the offender agreed.
An installment payment was agreed. The trial date for the 28-year-old Turk, who has to answer to the jury for attempted murder, is scheduled for March next year. Chantal Dorn
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
